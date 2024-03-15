The ICC meeting has also approved reserve days for the semi-finals (June 27) and the final (June 29) of the T20 World Cup

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article ICC’s new stop clock rule: New over to start in 60 secs x 00:00

Cracking the whip on time-wasting tactics in white-ball cricket, the ICC on Friday announced that the stop-clock system, which requires teams to start a new over within 60 seconds of the previous one to avoid penalty runs, will become a permanent feature starting with the T20 World Cup this year.

Also Read: Alcaraz braves ‘bee invasion’ to enter semis

ADVERTISEMENT

The system, which is currently on trial, was introduced in December 2023, and has now been incorporated into the standard playing conditions which will be in operation from June 1, 2024, when T20 World Cup begins in the USA and the West Indies. “The stop-clock is set to become permanent in all ODIs and T20Is from June 2024, starting with the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA,” the ICC said in a statement after its Annual Board Meeting.

The ICC meeting has also approved reserve days for the semi-finals (June 27) and the final (June 29) of the T20 World Cup.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever