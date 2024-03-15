Breaking News
Nilesh Lanke returns to Sr Pawar, sparks talk of LS contest
Mumbai’s top property defaulters owe millions to BMC
BMC faces backlash over Coastal Road open space plan presentation
Mumbai: BMC announces 5 per cent water cut across city till April 2024
Mumbai: Western Railway to deploy Batman Squad for ticket-checking at night
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > ICCs new stop clock rule New over to start in 60 secs
<< Back to Elections 2024

ICC’s new stop clock rule: New over to start in 60 secs

Updated on: 16 March,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The ICC meeting has also approved reserve days for the semi-finals (June 27) and the final (June 29) of the T20 World Cup

ICC’s new stop clock rule: New over to start in 60 secs

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
ICC’s new stop clock rule: New over to start in 60 secs
x
00:00

Cracking the whip on time-wasting tactics in white-ball cricket, the ICC on Friday announced that the stop-clock system, which requires teams to start a new over within 60 seconds of the previous one to avoid penalty runs, will become a permanent feature starting with the T20 World Cup this year.


Also Read: Alcaraz braves ‘bee invasion’ to enter semis


The system, which is currently on trial, was introduced in December 2023, and has now been incorporated into the standard playing conditions which will be in operation from June 1, 2024, when T20 World Cup begins in the USA and the West Indies. “The stop-clock is set to become permanent in all ODIs and T20Is from June 2024, starting with the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA,” the ICC said in a statement after its Annual Board Meeting.


The ICC meeting has also approved reserve days for the semi-finals (June 27) and the final (June 29) of the T20 World Cup.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

T20 World Cup 2024 t20 world cup international cricket council cricket news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK