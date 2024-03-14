Mumbai's Ranji team to receive additional Rs. 5 crores

The hosts ended their eight-year-long wait to lift the Ranji Trophy title. The fate of the final Mumbai's 48th in the 90 years of the tournament's history here at the iconic Wankhede Stadium was sealed when the hosts set a 538-run target for the visiting team

Mumbai's Ranji Trophy team will receive an additional award of RS. 5 crores for clinching the 42nd title after the state cricket association doubled the prize money here on Thursday.

On Thursday Mumbai defeated Vidarbha by 169 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on the fifth day of the Ranji Trophy6 finals.

"MCA President Amol Kale and Apex Council has decided to double the Ranji Trophy prize money. The MCA will pay an additional sum of Rs 5 crore to the winning Mumbai Ranji Trophy team," a statement from MCA secretary Ajinkya Naik read.

"It has been a great year for the MCA as the association has won 7 titles and we have made it to the knockout stage in all age groups in BCCI tournaments."

The hosts ended their eight-year-long wait to lift the Ranji Trophy title. The fate of the final Mumbai's 48th in the 90 years of the tournament's history here at the iconic Wankhede Stadium was sealed when the hosts set a 538-run target for the visiting team.

The winning team's head coach Omkar Salvi praised the Mumbai Cricket Association's move to double the prize money. he also stated that a lot of players don't have full-time jobs, these days.

"For all the players, nowadays, there are very less institutions which provide jobs. For youngsters, there is also a lot of lure towards franchise cricket (where) there is also a lot of money," Salvi said.

"The BCCI is taking that step and raising that money along with that, the MCA taking that step forward to equal that amount is a great help for the players who don't have some jobs or some earnings.

"It is definitely an inspiration (and) it should be intrinsic the monetary help will give them that insecurity and it will definitely stabilise them mentally and financially so that they can give more to the game," he added.

On the fifth day of the match, Vidarbha skipper Akshay Wadkar smashed 102 shouldered by Harsh Dubey who scored 65 kept the hosts at bay. The duo stood strong in the first session of the last day after resuming at 248 for the loss of five wickets, needing another 290 runs to win.

The team was eventually bowled out for 368 in a contest that ebbed and flowed with Vidarbha frustrating the hosts for long periods of play on the last two days.

(With PTI Inputs)