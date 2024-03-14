On the fifth day of the Ranji Trophy final, Vidarbha skipper Akshay Wadkar played a knock of 102 runs with Harsh Dubey scoring 65 runs keeping the hosts at bay after the game resumed at 248 for the loss of five wickets. The team was eventually bowled out for 368

Mumbai's Ranji Trophy team (Pic: PTI)

Listen to this article Ranji Trophy finals: Mumbai defeats Vidarbha, clinches title for the 42nd time x 00:00

Mumbai on Thursday extended their record by clinching the 42nd Ranji Trophy title. The hosts defeat Vidarbha by 169 runs on the fifth day of the Ranji Trophy final.

The fate of the final Mumbai's 48th in the 90 years of the tournament's history here at the iconic Wankhede Stadium was sealed when the hosts set a 538-run target for the visiting team.

In a contest that ebbed and flowed, Mumbai came out as the winners after Vidarbha frustrated them for long periods of play in the last two days.

Skipper Wadkar along with his first century of the year crossed the 600-run mark in this season. Dubey brought up only his second fifty of the first-class career.

Together, they forged the longest stand of the innings, consuming 255 balls in 194 minutes from day four until a little after the resumption of the second session on the final day.

Wadkar fell shortly after play resumed leg before off Tanush Kotian (4/95 and once the pair was broken, it all ended in a jiffy for the visitors who have now lost the Ranji Trophy final on the third instance after winning two titles.

Tushar Deshpande continued employ the short ball to dismiss Dubey (65 off 128 balls, 5 x4s, 2x6s) and Aditya Sarwate, who missed the majority of the game owing to a back spasm.

While Kotian cleaned up Yash Thakur (6) for his fourth wicket, Dhawal Kulkarni signed off from all forms of cricket with the final wicket of the game in the form of Umesh Yadav for a fairytale ending.

Brief scores:

Mumbai: 224 & 418

Vidarbha: 105 & 368 in 134.4 overs (Atharva Taide 32, Aman Mokhade 32, Karun Nair 74, Akshay Wadkar 102; Tanush Kotian 4/95) by 169 runs.

(With PTI Inputs)