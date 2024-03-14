IPL 2024: The "KGF" of Banglore

The Royal Challengers Banglore known for its aggressive performances in the league's history has some interesting names to watch out for ahead of the IPL 2024. This year's RCB batting lineup looks quite scary with the "KGF" getting a hand of experience and young talents

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis (Pic: BCC/IPL/AFP)

With IPL 2024 being just around the corner, here is one of the most destructive batting lineups ahead of the season. When asked players from different teams about the dangerous side they feel in IPL, often one name that comes out of their mouth is RCB. The Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) known for its aggressive performances in the league's history has some interesting names to watch out for ahead of the IPL 2024. This year's RCB batting lineup looks quite scary with the "KGF" getting a hand of experience and young talents.

Coming to the league's records, the name holding the record for most runs is former Banglore skipper Virat Kohli. He is the only player to complete 200-plus matches in IPL while representing a single team. The talismanic batsman has accumulated 7,263 runs in 237 matches. Kohli was the fourth-leading run-scorer in the 2023 edition of the cash-rich league. He was also in the second spot on the list of most centuries scored in IPL 2023 which is 2. Virat Kohli also holds the record for most runs in a single season. In the year 2016, the right-hander amassed 973 runs in just 16 matches. The dream season for Kohli had four centuries and seven half-centuries registered to his name.

Despite IPL records, the batting genius Kohli also holds the record for the most runs in the history of T20 Internationals. Representing India in T20I 117 matches, Kohli has scored 4,037 runs.

Glenn Maxwell is the next stunning batsman to watch out for IPL 2024. In the previous year, the unorthodox stance bearer scored 400 runs in 14 matches including five half-centuries. The star Australian all-rounder is also handy with the ball, providing an option of spinner for the team.

Coming next is skipper Faf du Plessis. Opening the innings for RCB in the previous season, Faf smashed 730 runs in 14 matches. Additionally, he also held the record for most fifties in the tournament. In most of the matches, the star-opening batsman delivered elevated starts to the team.

Despite the destructive troika, ahead of the IPL 2024, the Bengluru-based franchise also has the services of Australia's key all-rounder Cameron Green. With this, the upcoming Indian talent Rajat Patidar along with rich in experience Dinesh Karthik will be in line to perform for the side.

The Royal Challengers Banglore will play their first IPL 2024 clash against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings on March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.