IPL 2024: RCB starts their pre-tournament camp
IPL 2024: RCB starts their pre-tournament camp

Updated on: 14 March,2024 12:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

RCB will play the opening clash of the IPL 2024 against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings on March 22. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis along with West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has joined the camp. Indian star Virat Kohli is yet to return to action after his paternity break. He missed the five-match test series against England

RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis (Pic: Instagram/@royalchallengersbangalore)

Royal Challengers Banglore on Wednesday started their pre-tournament camp ahead of the IPL 2024 without their stalwart Virat Kohli. The veteran might take few more days to join the camp. RCB will play the opening clash of the IPL 2024 against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings on March 22.


Most of the domestic players joined the camp under the guidance of new head coach Andy Flower and Director of Cricket Mo Bobat and they went through the paces on the opening day of the camp on Wednesday.


RCB skipper Faf du Plessis along with West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has joined the camp. Indian star Virat Kohli is yet to return to action after his paternity break. He missed the five-match test series against England. Taking to Instagram:

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Royal Challengers Bangalore (@royalchallengersbangalore)

"Kohli is expected to join in the next few days," a BCCI source, who is tracking developments within IPL teams, told PTI.

Kohli might make his first appearance for the franchise during 'RCB Unbox', a high-profile annual event held at the Garden City in which fans get a glimpse of their favourite stars.

As RCB started their training session, skipper Du Plessis told the team it was lucky to have Flower as its coach. "I think he's an incredible coach. So I feel team is very lucky to have him, kind and big-hearted man," Du Plessis was quoted as saying on RCB 'Bold Diaries'.

Flower, on his part, said: "New chapter to write in RCB story, we have been given the chance to write and it is a privilege, something to be very excited about."

In the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League, RCB finished at the sixth position on the list with seven wins and 14 points. The team's 2024 edition's batting lineup includes the likes of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green and Dinesh Karthik.

(With PTI Inputs)

