Twice the brilliance?

Updated on: 14 March,2024 11:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Srijanee Majumdar | srijanee.majumdar@mid-day.com

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai can certainly take confidence out of the fact that they have had an unblemished winning record last year

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates the fall of a wicket with teammates. Pic/AFP

It can’t be disputed that reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) go into the WPL playoffs as the favourites, having defeated both Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at least once in the league stage. However, statistics matter little going into the playoffs with all three poised to recalibrate and re-strategise for a passionate pursuit of the elusive trophy.

