IND vs SL 1st ODI: Match tied! Sri Lanka bowls out India for 230 runs

The IND vs SL 1st ODI resulted in a tie as the "Men in Blue" were bowled out for 230 runs in the attempt to chase 231 runs.

While chasing a target of 231 runs in the IND vs SL 1st ODI, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma showcased his prowess with the willow by smashing 58 runs in 47 deliveries including 7 fours and 3 sixes. Facing 35 balls, Shubman Gill was only able to score 16 runs including 2 fours. Returning to the format, stalwart Virat Kohli accumulated 24 runs off 32 balls which was laced with 2 fours. Washington Sundar departed early after scoring just five runs in four balls. In his innings, he smashed 1 four. KL Rahul along with Axar Patel played gritty knocks in the middle. Rahul and Axar registered 31 and 33 runs, respectively. Shreyas Iyer played 23 balls in which he scored 23 runs laced with 4 fours. Shivam Dube in the end tried to take the team par the line but failed as he was nutmegged by Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka. Dube's innings ended with a score of 25 runs in 24 balls including 1 four and 2 sixes.

Skipper Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga claimed three wickets each. Youngster Dunith Wellalage after scoring with the bat, contributed with the ball too. The spinner bagged two wickets for just 39 runs in his nine overs. Akila Dananjaya and Asitha Fernando registered one wicket, each to their names. Mohamed Shiraz went wicketless in the IND vs SL 1st ODI.

After winning the toss, the Lankans opted to bat first in the IND vs SL 1st ODI. Opening batsman Avishka Fernando departed early after scoring just one run. Nissanka on the other hand, kept the Lankan innings alive but was able to score 56 runs. Wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Mendis was dismissed by Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube for 14 runs. This was Dube's maiden wicket in the One-Day Internationals. Sadeera Samarawickrama, too was unable to score many runs as the veteran returned to the pavilion for eight runs. Facing 21 balls, the hosts' captain Charith Asalanka accumulated 21 runs which also included 2 fours. Janith Liyanage and Wanindu Hasaranga registered 20 and 24 runs, respectively.

Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel claimed two wickets each. Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube registered one wicket each each to their names. Indian batting star Shubman Gill also rolled his arm during the match. He bowled one over in which he conceded 14 runs. Among bowlers, completing four overs, Dube was smashed for 19 runs which is the least conceded by any bowler after four overs.