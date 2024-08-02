The "Men in Blue" now needs to chase a target of 231 runs to win the IND vs SL 1st ODI. Opening batsman Avishka Fernando departed early after scoring just one run. Nissanka on the other hand, kept the Lankan innings alive but was able to score 56 runs

Rohit Sharma (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article IND vs SL 1st ODI | "Mere ko kya dekh raha hai?", says Rohit Sharma to Washington Sundar x 00:00

Rohit Sharma and stump mic recordings have become a different story, altogether. One more incident during the IND vs SL 1st ODI has left the fans laughing following the Indian skipper's casual attitude.

The hilarious incident took place during Washington Sundar's over. On the fifth ball, Wellalage failed to attempt a shot which ended up in making appeal from the "Men in Blue." The appeal was turned down by the on-field umpire.

Later, the Indian players looked toward Rohit Sharma to take a DRS call. As the skipper was not confident, Sundar too from the bowlers' end didn't show much confidence. That's when Rohit Sharma said, "What, you tell me, mere ko kya dekh raha hai?"

Sony Sports Network took to X which read, "Vintage stump mic banter from @ImRo45 😆 Watch the action from #SLvIND LIVE now on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 & Sony Sports Ten 5 🤩 📺" Taking to X:

After winning the toss, the Lankans opted to bat first in the IND vs SL 1st ODI. Opening batsman Avishka Fernando departed early after scoring just one run. Pathum Nissanka on the other hand, kept the Lankan innings alive but was able to score 56 runs. Wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Mendis was dismissed by Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube for 14 runs. This was Dube's maiden wicket in the One-Day Internationals. Sadeera Samarawickrama, too was unable to score many runs as the veteran returned to the pavilion for eight runs. Facing 21 balls, the hosts' captain Charith Asalanka accumulated 21 runs which also included 2 fours. Janith Liyanage and Wanindu Hasaranga registered 20 and 24 runs, respectively.

The "Men in Blue" now needs to chase a target of 231 runs to win the IND vs SL 1st ODI.