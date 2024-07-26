Vice-captain Shubman keen to carry India’s T20 legacy forward as new head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Suryakumar Yadav take charge in SL

Shubman Gill

Listen to this article "We enjoy batting with each other": Shubman Gill on batting with Jaiswal x 00:00

The picturesque Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will herald the beginning of a new chapter in Indian cricket. Come Saturday, recently appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir will kick off his tenure with the first of three Twenty20 Internationals against Sri Lanka, with Suryakumar Yadav as the captain in the wake of the retirement from international 20-over cricket of Rohit Sharma. India are embarking on a fresh start with former skipper Virat Kohli and seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja too joining Rohit on the T20I sidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh start with SKY

Suryakumar will, all other things being equal, lead the team into a brave new future, the side seeking to build on the momentum derived from the T20 World Cup triumph last month.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir (left) with Sanju Samson during a training session in Pallekele. Pic/PTI

For the third day in a row since their arrival in Sri Lanka on Monday, the full contingent of players hit the ground running for a practice session under lights. The initial focus was on fielding before the action shifted to honing of skills under the tutelage of Gambhir, new assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate, and temporary bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule.

“We are the world champions and we will try to play like world champions,” Shubman Gill, India’s new white-ball vice-captain, laid down the gauntlet on Thursday evening in the first official press conference of the tour by India.

Also Read: "There might be a day where we get 500-600 runs": Ollie Pope

Gill’s career has embarked on an upwardly mobile graph since he returned from the United States midway through the World Cup as one of four travelling reserves.

Clear focus

The classy right-hander led India to a 4-1 rout of Zimbabwe earlier this month, and now is being groomed for a future leadership role, evidenced by the responsibilities thrust on his shoulders in both limited-overs formats.

“When I go out to bat, nothing changes,” Gill observed of his new status. “I will still be just a batter, focusing on how I can contribute to the team. Of course, when I am out there fielding, there will be extra responsibility in terms of decision-making.”

Gill will open the batting alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was a part of the World Cup 15 without playing a game with India plumping for the Rohit-Kohli tandem.

“We enjoy batting with each other,” Gill said of his chemistry with the Mumbai left-hander.

“The way we bat, we complement each other. We have batted together previously and have had two huge partnerships, and I am looking forward to more.”



Sri Lanka too are on the throes of transition with Charith Asalanka, the former Under-19 skipper, named as the new leader of their white-ball versions. Sanath Jayasuriya, the former captain who is currently the chief consultant of Sri Lanka Cricket, has slotted in as interim coach at the end of Chris Silverwood’s tenure. India have plenty of cricket ahead of them, but Gill isn’t looking too far ahead.

‘Test schedule is exciting’

“To play 10 Tests between September and January is very exciting, especially to play five Tests in Australia, but these six matches here—three T20Is and three ODIs—will be crucial before those Tests.”