Star opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal with 141 runs in the series has secured the sixth spot on the list. Captain Shubman Gill was the highest run-scorer in the Zimbabwe series. Following his 170 runs in the five innings, he moved up 36 places

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill improve ICC T20I batting rankings x 00:00

Team India's upcoming stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill improved their ranking in the latest update of the ICC Men's T20I batting rankings.

In the recently concluded T20I series against Zimbabwe, the "Men in Blue" sealed the series by 4-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the latest ICC release, star opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal with 141 runs in the series has secured the sixth spot on the list.

Captain Shubman Gill was the highest run-scorer in the Zimbabwe series. Following his 170 runs in the five innings, he moved up 36 places to secure the 37th spot on the list.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Highest-seeded Indian table tennis players

India's premier batsman Suryakumar Yadav is placed second on the list, followed by Yashasvi Jaiswal in sixth, Ruturaj Gaikwad in eighth and Shubman Gill in 37th spot.

Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who recently announced their retirement from the format are placed 42nd and 51st on the list. Coming to the Zimbabwe series, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson joined the Indian squad after the first two T20Is. All-rounder Washington Sundar was honoured with the "Player of the Series" award for his crucial contributions throughout the series.

Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani gained 11 places to move to 44th overall on the list for T20I bowlers following his six wickets against India, while Washington Sundar (up 36 spots to 46th) and Mukesh Kumar (up 21 rungs to 73rd) progressed up the same group after their efforts in the same series.

England spinner Adil Rashid remains in the No.1 spot for T20I bowlers, while Sri Lanka tweaker is narrowly clear in the list for T20I all-rounders as Zimbabwe veteran Sikandar Raza gains a single place to rise to third following good efforts with bat and ball against India, the release added.

(With ANI Inputs)