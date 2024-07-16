ZIM vs IND: It’s not an open and shut case for India!

Skipper Shubman Gill, who is expected to open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in three T20Is in Lanka, admits that competition for opening slots has intensified

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal (left) celebrates his half-century with Shubman Gill during the fourth T20I v Zimbabwe at Harare on Saturday. Pic/AFP

The competition for the openers’ slots has intensified following India’s T20I series win in Zimbabwe and for contender Shubman Gill, that can only be a “good thing”.

Gill, who is expected to open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the three T20Is in Sri Lanka later this month, was the leading run-getter in the five-match series in Harare. He was not part of the T20 World Cup squad in the USA and the Caribbean.

For the major part of the series, India played as many as four openers in the playing eleven and all of them did well including Gill, Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Gill captained India’s second string team and played as an opener in all the five matches with Jaiswal joining him at the top from the third game onwards.

Abhishek, the lone centurion

For the first two games, he opened with Punjab teammate Abhishek Sharma who scored a hundred and a fifty in his debut series. Among the four openers, Gill had the lowest strike rate, 125.92, compared to Jaiswal’s 165.88, Gaikwad’s 158.33 and Abhishek’s 174.64.

“It’s a good thing that everyone’s performing. It shows that everyone is hungry and nobody is ready to take it easy. For any country, that’s always a good thing,” said Gill on Sunday referring to the openers.

Following the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from T20Is, the selectors will have a problem of plenty when it comes to picking the openers for the Sri Lanka series.

Healthy rivalry

“Anyone who got the opportunity grabbed it with both hands. The openers to bowlers to all-rounders to spinners, everyone made a mark and I think the selectors have now seen everything and it’s up to them to name the squad for the next series,” he said after India’s 4-1 series win over Zimbabwe.

“One thing about captaincy I feel is how much confidence you can show in your players. I try to do that and make them believe that if you try and execute the plans, the results will always follow,” Gill added.

