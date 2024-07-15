The T20 World Cup 2024 marked the redemption of Hardik Pandya who faced continuous boos in nearly all the stadiums he played during the IPL 2024. He replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain of Mumbai Indians following which the social media was harsh towards Pandya

Hardik Pandya (Pic: File Pic/Screegrab/Instagram/hardikpandya93)

After the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya received a warm welcome in his hometown, Vadodara. He attended the road show to celebrate the title win.

In the T20 World Cup 2024, Hardik Pandya scored 144 runs in six matches with an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 151.57. His highest score was an unbeaten 50 runs. The all-rounder also claimed 11 wickets in eight matches with an average of 17.36 and an economy rate of 7.64. His best bowling figures were three wickets for 20 runs.

During the roadshow, many fans gathered to welcome the T20 World Cup 2024 champion. Hardik Pandya's brother Krunal Pandya was also present at the roadshow.

Facing injuries and controversies not so long ago, Hardik once again delivered when all the lights shined bright on him, playing a major role in his side's ICC T20 World Cup triumph. It was Hardik who secured the crucial wicket of Heinrich Klaasen in the 177-run chase during the final and delivered the crucial final over in which he got the wicket of David Miller, which completely turned the game in favour of India.

The all-rounder, who was just making a comeback into the game after suffering an injury to his ankle in the 50-over World Cup last year, became a victim of online trolling and fan wars as he was accused of betraying the MI franchise, Rohit and his former franchise Gujarat Titans (GT), which he led to IPL title in 2022.

India ended their 11-year-long ICC trophy drought as Virat Kohli (76), Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) starred in Men in Blue's seven-run win over South Africa in the final at Barbados on June 29. Virat's masterclass knock helped India reach 176/7 in 20 overs, while Bumrah and Pandya unleashed a pace choke on Proteas, snatching the match from a losing position to restrict Proteas to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

(With ANI Inputs)