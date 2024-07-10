Apart from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh and Abhishek Sharma also made solid gains among the India batters. Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett gained 25 places to finish at the 96th position courtesy of his two attacking cameos, making 22 off 15 and 26 off nine in the two matches

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Ruturaj Gaikwad enters top 10 of ICC Men's T20I Rankings x 00:00

Team India's talented batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad entered the top 10 ranking in the ICC Men's T20I batting list after playing a stellar knock of unbeaten 77 in the second T20I against Zimbabwe.

After the knock, Ruturaj Gaikwad jumped 13 spots from the 20th rank to the seventh rank.

ADVERTISEMENT

With India's senior players rested for the series has provided opportunities for youngsters to prove their talent. Also the retirement of stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, the up-and-coming players can make a good case for a regular place in the side.

Apart from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh and Abhishek Sharma also made solid gains among the India batters. Rinku, who was among the reserves for the T20 World Cup, jumped four places to reach the 39th spot on the back of an attacking 48* from 22 balls in the second T20I.

Also Read: "Vastrakar will be crucial for India in T20 World Cup": Smriti Mandhana

After getting dismissed for a duck in the first T20I, Abhishek Sharma scored a glorious century in the very next match. Following this, he entered the ranking in the 75th.

Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett gained 25 places to finish at the 96th position courtesy of his two attacking cameos, making 22 off 15 and 26 off nine in the two matches.

There were some movements in the top 10 positions of the ICC Men's T20I Bowling Rankings, with Adam Zampa (7th), Fazalhaq Farooqi (8th), and Maheesh Theekshana (10th) gaining positions after Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav dropped places while sitting out the Zimbabwe series. Ravi Bishnoi with his six scalps in the first two games against Zimbabwe meant he jumped eight places to move into the 14th spot. Blessing Muzarabani also gained eight positions after the first two matches, up to 55th, with his spell of 1/17 instrumental in the Chevrons winning the first T20I.

Wanindu Hasaranga moved to sole leader in the ICC Men's T20I All-Rounder Rankings, with Hardik Pandya back to second place. India's Washington Sundar entered the top 50 on the back of his quickfire 27 in the first game, as well as his three wickets in two outings.

(With ANI Inputs)