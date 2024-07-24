Sanath Jayasuriya revealed despite some of the Sri Lankan players' involvement in the Lanka Premier League, they have held a six-day camp with Bharucha. The visitors will also play the T20I series under their newly appointed captain Suryakumar Yadav

Sanath Jayasuriya (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are best players in the world": Sanath Jayasuriya x 00:00

Sri Lanka's head coach Sanath Jayasuriya reveled that Indian Premier League's team Rajasthan Royals director Zubin Bharucha has helped his batsmen to prepare for the T20I series against Team India.

The T20I series between India and Sri Lanka is all set to begin on July 27. The "Men in Blue" will enter the series with the lack of services of their stalwarts Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja following their retirement from the format.

Sanath Jayasuriya revealed despite some of the Sri Lankan players' involvement in the Lanka Premier League, they have held a six-day camp with Bharucha.

"We just started the sessions just after the LPL. Most of the players are playing the LPL, so they were busy with cricket and what we wanted (for them) was to play cricket as much as possible," he said.

"We got Zubin from Rajasthan Royals and we had about six days of work and also with the other cricketers who finished with the LPL. I hope the players have learnt what you (management) wanted to do in terms of practice and their technique.

"The preparation was good, and we have two more days in Kandy before the T20 starts," he added. Jayasuriya said the sessions with Bharucha were intense and the players have been able to learn a lot from him.

"It is important to learn as international cricketers new techniques, new approaches and shot making to be effective," he said.

The visitors will also play the T20I series under their newly appointed captain Suryakumar Yadav.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are best players in the world. Looking at their talent and the kind of cricket they have played we all know where they belong, along with Jadeja," Sanath Jayasuriya was quoted as saying by Associated Press during a press meet.

"Their absence will be loss to the Indian team and we have to take maximum advantage out of that, he said.

Heads rolled in the top management of Sri Lanka team after the debacle in the T20 World Cup 2024 in the Americas. After Sri Lanka made a preliminary round exit, upon return the team captain Wanindu Hasaranga, head coach Chris Silverwood and high-performance consultant Mahela Jayawardena all resigned.

When asked about Sri Lanka's current state, Jayasuriya hoped the players can develop themselves. "It is up to the players, we have been doing all the work in terms of practice, we have given training, we have got best coaches. I think Sri Lanka Cricket has provided most of the things and now it is up to the players," he said.

"For the present cricketers to come to that level, we have been doing all the necessary work and I hope in next two years there will be a lot of development in these boys," the batting great added.

"We need to give a little bit of time. I know, for the cricket-loving public it is frustrating sometimes but be patient, give us time, we are working ion it. It is really hard work on it with the players and they will do well."

The 1996 World Cup winner said Sri Lanka have enough talent in ranks to come out of troubled times while acknowledging the frustration of the fans.

"We have enough of talent. What we want (from them) is to go out in the middle and deliver -- it is not easy, we know that," he said.

"We have delivered when we were playing and now the time has come, people are waiting for this present team to perform and with what we are doing at the moment they will deliver very soon," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)