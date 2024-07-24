Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Gauti takes charge as India hit the ground in Sri Lanka

Gauti takes charge as India hit the ground in Sri Lanka

24 July,2024
PTI

Top

Gambhir, who replaced the legendary Rahul Dravid at the helm, led the team to the ground and oversaw the training session which included fielding drills and sessions with the players

Gautam Gambhir. Pic/AFP

The new head coach Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday took charge of Team India as the visitors hit the ground running in their first practice session here, ahead of three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.


Gambhir, who replaced the legendary Rahul Dravid at the helm, led the team to the ground and oversaw the training session which included fielding drills and sessions with the players.



The training session was mostly around running, catching and one-on-one interactions. The new T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav was also involved in an interaction with the players.


Also Read: Hard, but can do it!

Gambhir was seen giving some batting tips to Sanju Samson and had a chat with all-rounder Shivam Dube.

Former India all-rounder Abhishek Nayar and the The Netherlands batter Ryan ten Doeschate are part of Gambhir’s coaching staff for the tour of Sri Lanka. 

