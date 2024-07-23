T20 World Cup 2024 | 'Saw him hug the cup and cry': Ashwin on Dravid's WC win celebration

Dravid's tenure culminated with triumph as India secured the T20 World Cup, defeating South Africa in a tense final by seven runs on June 29

India's coach Rahul Dravid listfs the trophy after winning the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 (Pic: AFP)

Indian spin maestro Ravichandran Ashwin recounted the poignant moment when former Indian head coach Rahul Dravid embraced the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy, tears flowing freely after steering the Men in Blue to their first major trophy in 11 years during his final tenure as coach.

Dravid's tenure culminated with triumph as India secured the T20 World Cup, defeating South Africa in a tense final by seven runs on June 29. This victory marked a personal redemption for the legendary cricketer, who had previously missed out on major ICC World Cup triumphs as a player and captain. Shortly thereafter, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir was announced as his successor, set to commence his tenure with the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka starting July 27.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin reflected, "My moment was When Virat Kohli called Rahul Dravid and gave the cup... I saw him hug the cup and cry. Rahul Dravid screamed and cried. I saw him enjoy it. I felt that a lot."

Ashwin paid tribute to Dravid's resilience in the face of criticism and setbacks throughout his career, notably the early exit from the 2007 50-over World Cup. Ashwin highlighted Dravid's pivotal role in transforming India's approach over the past few years.

"I want to talk about a person who is sacred. 2007, 50-over World Cup. India gets knocked out. Rahul Dravid, the captain at that point in time. He does not captain the one-day side after that. He has been with the Indian team. If something does not go well, if the Indian team goes out, if they lose a match, immediately, they ask what Dravid is doing," said Ashwin.

"I know what he has been doing with this team for the past two-three years. I know how balanced he has been. I know how hard he has worked to change this approach. I know what he has given each of his players. Even when he is just sitting at home, he has been planning how to do this and that," he concluded.

Recapping the T20 World Cup 2024 final, Virat Kohli's 76 and Axar Patel's attacking 47 powered India to a competitive total of 176/7. Despite a tense finish, the Men in Blue successfully defended their total with a disciplined performance in the death overs from Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) and Hardik Pandya (3/20), securing a seven-run victory and their second T20 World Cup title.