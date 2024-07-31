Such was the dominance of the ball with Theekshana and Hasaranga in the forefront that the hosts didn’t even miss Matheesha Pathirana, the star paceman who had to leave the field without bowling a ball after injuring himself

India’s Shubman Gill en route his 39 against Sri Lanka in Kandy yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article SL torment India as visitors restricted to 137-9 x 00:00

A combination of a tricky surface and a rejigged batting order presented India with their first challenge on this tour of Sri Lanka. It wasn’t a challenge they met with a great degree of success, limping to 137-9 after being put in by Charith Asalanka in the final T20I on Tuesday.

Play started an hour late here due to sharp showers and a wet outfield. Immediately when Shubman Gill—one of four replacements for this match—and Yashasvi Jaiswal walked out, it was obvious that this wasn’t going to be a hit-through-the-line surface.

There was liberal seam movement for debutant Chamindu Wickramasinghe, who bowled a superb spell of 4-0-17-1, and considerable turn for the assortment of spinners for whom purchase was appreciable. India perhaps were culpable of not reading the conditions perfectly, their aggressive designs foiled very early on when they slumped to 14 for three at the start of the fourth over. Jaiswal was trapped in front by Maheesh Theekshana in the second over, Sanju Samson threw away his promotion to No. 3 with a second duck in as many innings and Rinku Singh was defeated by turn for Theekshana.

Suryakumar Yadav perished on the sweep and it was left to Gill and Riyan Parag to steady the ship with a sixth-wicket stand of 54 once Shivam Dube was caught behind off Ramesh Mendis. Gill and Parag were just about getting ready for a final assault in the last five overs when both were dismissed in the space of four deliveries by leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in the 16th over. Washington Sundar provided a late push with a handy cameo.

Such was the dominance of the ball with Theekshana and Hasaranga in the forefront that the hosts didn’t even miss Matheesha Pathirana, the star paceman who had to leave the field without bowling a ball after injuring himself.