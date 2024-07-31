Dada Ganguly’s dream: 'To see India in football World Cup'

“If 16-year-old [Lamine] Yamal can play for Spain in the Euro, why can’t India play in the World Cup,” asked Ganguly after being honoured with the Mohun Bagan Ratna award

Sourav Ganguly. Pic/AFP

Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly wants to see the national football side take part in the FIFA World Cup soon.

“We need 50 boys who will take an oath to play in the World Cup. They should have the will and vision. I dream for the Indian football team to play in the World Cup one day,” the 52-year-old added.

As far as the Indian cricket team are concerned, Ganguly said, “After winning the T20 World Cup, the Indian team have gained a lot of confidence. No doubt, India are now one of the best teams who can dominate in all formats. We have good players in almost all positions.”