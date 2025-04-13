Breaking News
Mumbai civic body decides to take control of all private tankers and groundwater sources

Updated on: 13 April,2025 06:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

BMC said that the decision comes after the tanker body failed to resume its operations despite it putting stay on the notices issued to private ground water source owners. The original notices had directed the owners to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Central Ground Water Authority

No final solution has yet been found about the ongoing water tanker strike. File pic

No final solution has yet been found about the ongoing water tanker strike. File pic

Mumbai civic body decides to take control of all private tankers and groundwater sources
Amid the ongoing indefinite strike called by the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to takeover all the private tankers and ground water sources.


The Mumbai civic body said that the decision comes after the tanker body failed to resume its operations despite the BMC putting stay on the notices issued to private ground water source owners. The original notices had directed the owners to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Central Ground Water Authority before supplying water to MWTA.


No final solution has yet been found about the ongoing water tanker strike. Despite the BMC offering temporary relief from restrictions on groundwater extraction, the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) remains opposed to the conditions imposed by the civic body. The tanker association has asked for a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to reach a resolution.


On Friday, Fadnavis had asked civic chief Bhushan Gagrani to intervene, after which BMC decided to stay till June 15 its restrictions on water extraction from groundwater sources without an NOC from the Central Ground Water Authority. However, MWTA refused to budge. 

Ankur Sharma, MWTA spokesperson, said, “We are ready to apply for the NOC immediately. But in Mumbai, it is not possible to adhere to the condition of owning 200 square meters of land around the groundwater source.” 

“What will happen after June 15?” questioned MWTA Secretary Rajesh Thakur, “We are willing to meet the CM to get some relaxation on the condition.”

Meanwhile, the strike has caused severe inconvenience to Mumbaikars as water tanker services have been suspended. The crisis is having a severe impact on the owners and workers, too, who depend on this business for survival. Many tanker owners had bought their vehicles on loans, and with operations halted, they are now unable to pay EMIs, let alone salaries for drivers, cleaners, and managers.

Amol Mandhare, owner of Yogesh Water Supply Company in Vile Parle (East), said, “I’ve been in the business for nearly six years. In Mumbai, tanker vehicles older than eight years are banned, so I have many new ones. I pay about R3.65 lakh in EMIs every month, not including staff salaries. In just the last two days of suspended services, I’ve incurred losses of over Rs 10,000 daily. Out of my 13 tankers, nine are under EMI. If this continues, I don’t know how I’ll pay my 30 employees.” Mandhare urged the government to act quickly, stressing that numerous families depend on this industry for their livelihood.

 

