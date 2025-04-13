The two leaders attended the managing council meeting of Rayat Shikshan Sanstha on Saturday at Chhatrapati Shivaji College in Satara. They were seated next to each other during the event, which was attended by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dilip Walse Patil and Congress leader Vishwajit Kadam

Sharad Pawar and NCP chief Ajit Pawar at the managing council meeting of Rayat Shikshan Sanstha in Satara, on Saturday. Pic/X

Listen to this article Ajit, Sharad Pawar meeting: Maharashtra Deputy CM berates media for 'raking up old issues' x 00:00

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday lashed out at reporters for “raking up old issues” after they questioned him about his presence at a meeting with his estranged uncle, Sharad Pawar, news agency PTI reported.

The two leaders attended the managing council meeting of Rayat Shikshan Sanstha on Saturday at Chhatrapati Shivaji College in Satara. They were seated next to each other during the event, which was attended by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dilip Walse Patil and Congress leader Vishwajit Kadam.

The NCP split in July 2023 after Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde government. Pawar senior now heads NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) faction, while NCP is led by the Maharashtra Deputy CM. The ensuing family feud has made any meeting between the two Pawars a subject of political speculation.

“I don’t know why you rake up old issues again. The institution (Rayat Shikshan Sanstha) belongs to all. Saheb (Sharad Pawar) heads it. I was called for the meeting and, hence, it is my duty to attend,” Ajit Pawar told reporters, according to PTI.

Sharad Pawar is the president of Rayat Shikshan Sanstha, which was founded in 1919 by Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil.

This was the second time in a week that the two leaders were seen together. Sharad Pawar had also attended the engagement ceremony of Jay Pawar, the Deputy CM’s younger son, near Pune on Thursday.

Speaking about the meeting, Sharad Pawar announced the decision to launch a monthly magazine titled Rayat, which will cover a wide range of topics, including education, science, technology, health, literature, sports, social issues, art, culture, and global affairs. Additionally, the council decided to offer courses in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics, and 3D Printing. A Centre of Excellence will also be established in Satara, Sharad Pawar added.

In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ajit Pawar’s NCP won 41 seats, while the NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar secured just 10 seats.

Eknath Shinde dismisses speculation of rift with CM, Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde on Sunday rubbished speculation of discord within the Mahayuti alliance, asserting that all is well among the ruling partners, news agency PTI reported.

“There is no bickering within the Mahayuti. Everything is hunky-dory. We work and don't complain. We are the ones who fight,” Shinde told reporters, downplaying reports suggesting internal tensions. He added that any issues, if they arise, would be resolved through discussions.

Shinde was responding to claims that he had raised concerns with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Ajit Pawar, who is also the Deputy CM of the state and holds the finance portfolio, news agency PTI reported.

Reacting to the reports, Pawar said, “If Eknath Shinde has to say something, he will directly talk to me or the Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis). We share good relations.”

Earlier in the day, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhir Mungantiwar also sought to quell the speculation, saying Shinde – who also heads the Shiv Sena – would never resort to indirect channels to voice his concerns.

“Eknath Shinde is a good leader. He would not use such ways to raise complaints before Shah. Shinde is such a leader who will not wait and raise it with Amit Shah. He would directly speak with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar,” Mungantiwar told reporters.

(With PTI inputs)