Salah scores as Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-1 in USA

Salah scores as Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-1 in USA

Updated on: 02 August,2024 08:16 AM IST  |  Washington
AFP |

Kai Havertz scored Arsenal’s goal in front of a crowd of 69,879 at the home stadium of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles

Mohamed Salah


Mo Salah and Fabio Carvalho scored first-half goals to give Liverpool a 2-1 victory over Arsenal on Wednesday, while Chelsea cruised and Manchester United edged Real Betis 3-2 in pre-season matches. 


Also Read: Bombay Scottish, champs Don Bosco in playoffs



Kai Havertz scored Arsenal’s goal in front of a crowd of 69,879 at the home stadium of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles. 


In other friendly action in the United States, Chelsea swept past Mexico’s Club America 3-0, AC Milan beat Real Madrid 1-0 and Manchester United edged Real Betis 3-2. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

