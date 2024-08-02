Salah scores as Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-1 in USA

Kai Havertz scored Arsenal’s goal in front of a crowd of 69,879 at the home stadium of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles

Mohamed Salah

Mo Salah and Fabio Carvalho scored first-half goals to give Liverpool a 2-1 victory over Arsenal on Wednesday, while Chelsea cruised and Manchester United edged Real Betis 3-2 in pre-season matches.

In other friendly action in the United States, Chelsea swept past Mexico’s Club America 3-0, AC Milan beat Real Madrid 1-0 and Manchester United edged Real Betis 3-2.

