Bombay Scottish, champs Don Bosco in playoffs

Updated on: 02 August,2024 08:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Neeraj Anand | sports@mid-day.com

Top

On Thursday, Bombay Scottish accumulated maximum points from a crucial fixture when they secured a 1-0 win over Campion School (Colaba). Yash Kapadia scored the winner in the dying stages of the match

Siddharth Bharat of Bombay Scottish (right) shields the ball from Campion’s Shanay Torani in Borivli yesterday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Bombay Scottish, champs Don Bosco in playoffs
Bombay Scottish (Mahim) and reigning champions Don Bosco (Matunga), in slightly contrasting fashion, secured their place in the playoffs of the boys U-16 Division I MSSA inter-school football tournament at the St Francis D’Assisi High School ground, Borivli, on Thursday.


On Thursday, Bombay Scottish accumulated maximum points from a crucial fixture when they secured a 1-0 win over Campion School (Colaba). Yash Kapadia scored the winner in the dying stages of the match.



Having things much in control right from the outset, the Mahim school, who had begun their campaign with a reversal, did extremely well to bounce back and record consecutive wins to secure their spot in the quarter-finals with a late strike in injury time.

Meanwhile, defending champions Don Bosco, despite an unconvincing performance, maintained their unbeaten streak, heading into the playoffs with a 1-1 draw against Cathedral & John Connon (Fort). Both teams scored their goals in the closing stages. Substitute Menash D’Souza gave the Matunga side the lead, before the Fort team quickly equalised through Veer Keida.

MSSA football sports news sports Sports Update

