Mbappe becomes major shareholder of French side Caen

Mbappe becomes major shareholder of French side Caen

Updated on: 01 August,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

The new Real Madrid player, who came close to signing for Caen when he was younger, has acquired 80 per cent of the shares through Coalition Capital, the investment entity of Interconnected Ventures, replacing US investment fund Oaktree as majority shareholder

France captain Kylian Mbappe has taken over as majority shareholder of Ligue 2 club Caen, Mbappe’s company Interconnected Ventures announced in a statement on Wednesday. 


The new Real Madrid player, who came close to signing for Caen when he was younger, has acquired 80 per cent of the shares through Coalition Capital, the investment entity of Interconnected Ventures, replacing US investment fund Oaktree as majority shareholder. 



No figure has been released officially but French media reports put the acquisition fee at 15-20 million euros ($16-21.6 million). Mbappe’s close friend Ziad Hammoud will take over as chairman of the club. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

