Mbappe becomes major shareholder of French side Caen

The new Real Madrid player, who came close to signing for Caen when he was younger, has acquired 80 per cent of the shares through Coalition Capital, the investment entity of Interconnected Ventures, replacing US investment fund Oaktree as majority shareholder

France captain Kylian Mbappe has taken over as majority shareholder of Ligue 2 club Caen, Mbappe’s company Interconnected Ventures announced in a statement on Wednesday.

No figure has been released officially but French media reports put the acquisition fee at 15-20 million euros ($16-21.6 million). Mbappe’s close friend Ziad Hammoud will take over as chairman of the club.

