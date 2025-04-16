Breaking News
Autorickshaw driver killed as metro viaduct falls off truck in Bengaluru

Updated on: 16 April,2025 01:12 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

An autorickshaw driver lost his life and a passenger was critically injured after a metro rail viaduct being transported on a truck fell on them at Kogilu Cross in Bengaluru. The truck driver fled the scene

An autorickshaw driver was killed and his passenger sustained serious injuries when a metro rail viaduct being transported on truck fell on the auto here in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.


The deceased auto driver Kasim, a resident of Hegde Nagar, was receiving money from the passenger when the viaduct fell on them at Kogilu Cross, police added.
The truck driver fled the spot after the accident.


According to an eyewitness, the 18-wheel truck carrying the concrete viaduct was taking a turn when the viaduct slipped from it and fell on the autorickshaw, killing the driver instantly.



Seriously injured passenger of the autorickshaw is being treated in a hospital, the BMRCL source said. 
 
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

