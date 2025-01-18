Areas like Vasai, Nallasopra and Naigaon under night patrol

Representation pic

Listen to this article Unauthorised autorickshaws cause menace in Vasai x 00:00

The Vasai traffic division has been conducting a special drive to crackdown on illegal auto-rickshaws, whose menace has become a growing concern in the area. The police said that the drivers of these illegal auto-rickshaws prefer to operate their vehicles in the night to avoid detection of their offences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police officials said that they had been receiving multiple complaints against the auto-rickshaw drivers from violation of traffic rules, duplicate number plates on their vehicles to house break-ins and theft. Drunk driving by auto-rickshaw drivers has raised serious concerns about women’s safety, particularly since many of these drivers operate primarily at night to ferry passengers.

“This late-night service has made it easier for offenders to evade detection, allowing them to engage in risky behaviour, including driving under the influence. The situation is exacerbated by reports of some drivers being involved in criminal activities, further compromising the safety of women on the roads,” Prashant Langi, the in-charge of Vasai traffic division told mid-day. The special drive is being conducted at night in areas including Vasai, parts of Nalasopara and Naigaon. Till now, the traffic police has confiscated 50 unauthorised auto rickshaws from these areas.

“The autorickshaw menace has become a growing concern in the area, with violations of traffic rules, involvement in criminal activities, and cases of housebreaking being linked to illegal operators,” added Langi.