A bus carrying 32 Ayyappa devotees from Sabarimala to Karnataka met with an accident near Erumeli in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district. One passenger, 40-year-old Maruthi Harihar, died in the incident

Representational Pic

On its way from Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, to Karnataka, a bus carrying Lord Ayyappa devotees met with an accident on Wednesday morning.



The accident took place in Kanamala village near Erumeli in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala.



The bus was carrying 32 devotees, and one casualty has been reported so far. The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Maruthi Harihar.

