Updated on: 16 April,2025 01:12 PM IST  |  Karnataka
ANI |

A bus carrying 32 Ayyappa devotees from Sabarimala to Karnataka met with an accident near Erumeli in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district. One passenger, 40-year-old Maruthi Harihar, died in the incident

Kerala: Devotee dies as bus from Sabarimala meets with accident in Pathanamthitta
On its way from Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, to Karnataka, a bus carrying Lord Ayyappa devotees met with an accident on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place in Kanamala village near Erumeli in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala.

The bus was carrying 32 devotees, and one casualty has been reported so far. The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Maruthi Harihar. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever



