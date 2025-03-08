Karnataka Budget: Siddaramaiah announces Rs 4L crore expenditure

The administration was shaping Karnataka’s development model through the concept of “Universal Basic Income”, he said

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah arrives to present state Budget. Pic/PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, presenting his record sixteenth budget on Friday, strongly defended the government’s five guarantee schemes and targeted the Union government for the state’s fiscal challenges. He also emphasised that the budget was “development-oriented”.

The total expenditure for the 2025-26 Budget is estimated to be Rs 4,09,549 crore. It includes revenue expenditure of Rs 3,11,739 crore, capital expenditure of Rs 71,336 crore and loan repayment of Rs 26,474 crore.

The government has the responsibility to ensure that available resources are accessible to everyone, by balancing economic development with people’s welfare, said the CM, who presented the budget in the Assembly sitting due to knee pain.

The administration was shaping Karnataka’s development model through the concept of “Universal Basic Income”, he said.

The CM noted that this year’s budget will focus on implementing programmes across six key developmental dimensions: Welfare, Agriculture and Rural Development, Development-Oriented, Urban Development, Job Creation and Governance Reforms.

Rs 71,336

Capital expnditure amount for 2025-26

