No Real limits here!

After scoring on debut in Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Atalanta to clinch UEFA Super Cup, striker Kylian Mbappe aims to net 50-plus goals this season

Kylian Mbappe (centre) celebrates with Real Madrid teammates after winning the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta BC at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe said there is “no limit” to the number of goals he can score after netting on his debut for the club to help win the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

Valverde scores opener

The France captain slammed home Madrid’s second in a 2-0 win over Europa League winners Atalanta after Fede Valverde opened the scoring after the break. Mbappe darted into space in the area and Jude Bellingham fed the forward who finished clinically in the 68th minute.

“We are at Real Madrid, we have no limit, if I can score 50, then 50, but the most important thing is winning and improving as a team, because we will win as a team,” Mbappe told Movistar when asked if he was aiming to net 50 goals this season.

‘It was a great night’

The forward has been linked with Madrid for years but was finally able to complete his dream move this summer at the end of his Paris Saint-Germain deal. “It was a great night, I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time,” explained Mbappe. “To play with this shirt, with this badge, for these fans, it’s a gift for me. We won a trophy too, that’s very important, we know that here we always have to win and I am very happy.”

Centre of the attack

Mbappe started Madrid’s first competitive match of the season in the centre of the attack, with Vinicius Junior on the left and Rodrygo Goes to his right, with England international Bellingham offering support from a midfield role.

The French forward had a shot blocked by Isak Hien in the first half as he struggled to get heavily involved but made no mistake when Bellingham teed him up. Madrid announced Mbappe’s arrival in June but he played no part in the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.

Mbappe was presented before over 80,000 fans at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Spanish capital on July 16 before being allowed time off, from which he returned to begin training a week ago.

