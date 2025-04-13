The Sonipat-based university stated that while the incident was a prank, they are treating the matter seriously and have issued show-cause notices to the students involved, summoning them before the disciplinary committee

A day after a video went viral showing a girl coming out of a suitcase on a hostel campus, the private university in Haryana clarified that it was merely a prank among students inside the girls' hostel.

The Sonipat-based university stated that while the incident was a prank, they are treating the matter seriously and have issued show-cause notices to the students involved, summoning them before the disciplinary committee.

Safety and security of students are paramount, a university spokesperson said on Sunday, asserting "we have taken effective and immediate action in this matter".

On Friday, a video clip from the O P Jindal Global University hostel on Friday showed two female security personnel opening the suitcase and the girl coming out if it. The spooky video was shared widely on social media.

Amid widespread social media buzz and speculation over the viral clip, the university's Chief Communications Officer, Anjoo Mohun, released a statement on Sunday clarifying that it simply depicted a group of girls playing a prank on their friend within the hostel.

They were carting her around in a suitcase and took her outside to the grounds and upstairs, she said. They moved to a public area inside the girls hostel common corridor which is under the CCTV coverage which is when the security guards noticed suspicious activity around the suitcase, Anjoo Mohun added, reported PTI.

According to PTI, the university has taken effective and immediate action in the incident, Anjoo stated, "This incident involved a group of students playing a prank within the girls' hostel, which unfortunately escalated to a public area where security intervened."

"All students involved have been issued showcause notices and will face the disciplinary committee. As India's leading institution, O P Jindal Global University takes student security very seriously," Mohun said.

