Spurs suspend Bissouma for EPL opener over laughing gas video

“We’ve suspended him for Monday’s game,” said Postecoglou at his pre-match press conference on Thursday
Yves Bissouma
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said midfielder Yves Bissouma has been suspended for Monday’s trip to Leicester after he was seen inhaling laughing gas in a video on social media. The 27-year-old has since apologised for what he described as a “severe lack of judgement.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read: Jendayi fancied for Mysore Race Club Trophy
Possession of nitrous oxide—also known as laughing gas—for recreational use has been a criminal offence in the United Kingdom since 2023 and can result in a two-year prison sentence for repeat offenders. “We’ve suspended him for Monday’s game,” said Postecoglou at his pre-match press conference on Thursday.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever