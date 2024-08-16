Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Spurs suspend Bissouma for EPL opener over laughing gas video

Spurs suspend Bissouma for EPL opener over laughing gas video

Updated on: 16 August,2024 08:12 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

“We’ve suspended him for Monday’s game,” said Postecoglou at his pre-match press conference on Thursday

Yves Bissouma

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said midfielder Yves Bissouma has been suspended for Monday’s trip to Leicester after he was seen inhaling laughing gas in a video on social media. The 27-year-old has since apologised for what he described as a “severe lack of judgement.” 


Also Read: Jendayi fancied for Mysore Race Club Trophy



Possession of nitrous oxide—also known as laughing gas—for recreational use has been a criminal offence in the United Kingdom since 2023 and can result in a two-year prison sentence for repeat offenders. “We’ve suspended him for Monday’s game,” said Postecoglou at his pre-match press conference on Thursday.


