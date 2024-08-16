Jendayi fancied for Mysore Race Club Trophy

Jendayi, the four-year-old filly trained by Pesi Shroff, is expected to land the winner's prize
Only four Class I horses are in the fray for the Mysore Race Club Trophy, the feature event of a small, six-race card programmed for Friday. Jendayi, the four-year-old filly trained by Pesi Shroff, is expected to land the winner's prize.
First race at 2.30 pm.
Selections:
Oriental Express Plate (For 4y&o, Class V; 1200m)
Talking Point 1, Zip Along 2, Between Friends 3.
Mysore Race Club Trophy (Class I; 2000m)
Jendayi 1, Magneto 2.
Panelservice247 Gaming Trophy (For 5y&o, Class V; 1000m)
Mirae 1, Reciprocity 2, Phanta 3.
Magansingh P Jodha Trophy - Div I (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)
Bashir 1, Amadeo 2, Expedite 3.
Dr SR Captain Trophy (Class II; 1400m)
Miss American Pie 1, Pride's Angel 2, Long Lease 3.
Magansingh P Jodha Trophy - Div II (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)
Fable 1, La Dolce Vita 2, Ghirardelli 3.
Recommendations
Best bet: None
Upsets: Sorrento Secret (1-8) & Baby Bazooka (5-1)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6
Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6
Treble pool: 3,4,5
Tanala pool: All races