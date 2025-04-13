Breaking News
Mumbai Metro Line 3 services to be restricted from April 12 to 14
Foreign tourist made to speak swear-words, Pune cops register FIR
Man wanted for killing bookie in West Bengal held in city
Be sensitive towards demands of job aspirants: Pawar to Maharashtra govt
Vruksha Sanjivani Abhiyan 2.0: BMC pledges to revive trees in Mumbai
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Mid Day Top News at this hour Case against IPS officer for raping doctor under pretext of marriage and more

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Case against IPS officer for raping doctor under pretext of marriage and more

Updated on: 13 April,2025 01:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Case against IPS officer for raping doctor under pretext of marriage and more

(PIC/PTI) 

Listen to this article
Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Case against IPS officer for raping doctor under pretext of marriage and more
x
00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.


12 more arrested in violence over Waqf Act in West Bengal's Murshidabad: Police


Kolkata: Twelve more people were arrested in connection with the violent protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, where three people have died, police said on Sunday


Case against IPS officer for raping doctor under pretext of marriage

Nagpur: Police have registered a case against a 30-year-old IPS officer for allegedly raping a woman doctor in Maharashtra's Nagpur after promising to marry her, officials said on Sunday. Read More

FPIs withdraw Rs 31,575 cr from equities in Apr on US tariff jitters

New Delhi: Foreign investors have pulled out Rs 31,575 crore from the country's equity markets so far this month, in the wake of turbulence emanating from sweeping tariffs imposed by the US on most nations, including India.

'Kesari 2' song 'O Shera' is out and it's guaranteed to give you goosebumps

The release date of 'Kesari 2' is around the corner and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to create excitement among the audience. Read More

 IPL 2025: Wicket wasn't easy, strike rotation wasn't as good, says Gill after loss to LSG

"We were behind the game but if we got a few quick wickets, we could take the match deep. We got a few wickets after the 10th over but the ball didn't stop as much as we thought it would. Read More

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai news national news India news Entertainment News sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK