Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Case against IPS officer for raping doctor under pretext of marriage and more

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

12 more arrested in violence over Waqf Act in West Bengal's Murshidabad: Police

Kolkata: Twelve more people were arrested in connection with the violent protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, where three people have died, police said on Sunday

Case against IPS officer for raping doctor under pretext of marriage

Nagpur: Police have registered a case against a 30-year-old IPS officer for allegedly raping a woman doctor in Maharashtra's Nagpur after promising to marry her, officials said on Sunday. Read More

FPIs withdraw Rs 31,575 cr from equities in Apr on US tariff jitters

New Delhi: Foreign investors have pulled out Rs 31,575 crore from the country's equity markets so far this month, in the wake of turbulence emanating from sweeping tariffs imposed by the US on most nations, including India.

'Kesari 2' song 'O Shera' is out and it's guaranteed to give you goosebumps

The release date of 'Kesari 2' is around the corner and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to create excitement among the audience. Read More

IPL 2025: Wicket wasn't easy, strike rotation wasn't as good, says Gill after loss to LSG

"We were behind the game but if we got a few quick wickets, we could take the match deep. We got a few wickets after the 10th over but the ball didn't stop as much as we thought it would. Read More