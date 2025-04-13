The officials said that the 28 year old file a complaint at the Imamwada Police Station in Nagpur on Friday. According the the victim, she and the man started talking on the social media platform Instagram in November 2022

A woman doctor filed a complaint against an IPS officer for allegedly raping her under pretext of marriage. Representational pic

Police have filed a case against a 30-year-old IPS officer in Nagpur in Maharashtra for allegedly raping a woman doctor under the pretext of marriage, officials said on Sunday.

The officials said that the 28 year old file a complaint at the Imamwada Police Station in Nagpur on Friday. According the the victim, she and the man started talking on the social media platform Instagram in November 2022.

The accused at that time was preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams, while the woman was pursuing MBBS course, the police said.

The police said that there interactions gradually shifted from online chats to phone calls. As their friendship evolved, the accused allegedly promised to marry the woman and then got into a physical relationship with her.

The police further stated that as the accused got selected for the Indian Police Service (IPS), he started distancing himself from the woman and refused to marry her.

According to the police, the woman was distressed after receiving zero response from the man's family, which led her to file a complaint at the Imamwada Police Station.

The police informed that, based on her complaint, a case of rape has been registered against the IPS officer on Saturday, and a further investigation is currently underway.

Gangrape in Uttar Pradesh

Elsewhere in India, the police arrested five accused in connection with a gruesome incident of gang rape. The victim was gang raped in broad daylight in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh, police said, adding that the victim had come to visit a picnic point, Nadrai Aqueduct, at Hazara Canal with her fiance.

The accused dragged the girl to a room built on Hazara Canal. The accused kept threatening the fiance by beating him outside. The accused raped the victim one by one inside the room," the police said.

More than half a dozen people have been accused of gang rape, said the police. The victim was dragged into a room by the accused while her fiance was beaten up outside. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, three more accused were arrested in the Varanasi gangrape case on Friday, taking the total number of arrests to 12, police officials said. They were brought to the court and sent to district jail on the order of the court.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)