The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a passenger at Mumbai airport after recovering gold worth Rs 6.3 crore concealed in his shoes. The operation led to the arrest of a smuggling syndicate buyer as well

In a significant breakthrough in the fight against gold smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has apprehended a passenger at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for attempting to smuggle gold worth Rs 6.3 crore concealed in his shoes. The passenger, who had arrived from Bangkok, was intercepted by DRI officials on specific intelligence about gold being smuggled into India.

According to an official from the DRI, the passenger was searched upon his arrival and was found to be carrying 6.7 kg of gold bars, which had been cunningly hidden inside the shoes he was wearing. The gold was valued at a staggering Rs 6.3 crore, and the passenger was promptly arrested. The DRI acted on precise information received prior to the passenger's arrival, leading to the successful interception.

The passenger, whose identity has not been revealed, was questioned by the DRI officials. During the investigation, the name of a prospective buyer of the smuggled gold emerged. Further operations were carried out, and the buyer was arrested in connection with the smuggling syndicate. The involvement of a prospective buyer sheds light on the complex web of gold smuggling networks operating at the airport.

This operation is part of the ongoing efforts by the DRI to curb gold smuggling activities, which have seen an increase in recent times, especially through unconventional methods of concealment.

