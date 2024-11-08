Breaking News
Mumbai airport staff, passenger held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.36 crore

Updated on: 08 November,2024 10:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The customs officers intercepted a transit passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, who was leaving the staff washroom in the departure hall with a private airport staff member carrying a backpack

The package in which the gold was concealed.

On the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, the  Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers of the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai, seized 1.892 kg of gold dust in wax, having an estimated value of Rs 1.36 crore. 


The customs officers intercepted a transit passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, who was leaving the staff washroom in the departure hall with a private airport staff member carrying a backpack.


Upon conducting a search of the staff member and his backpack, the officers recovered a package containing 24-KT gold dust in wax having a gross weight of 1.892 kg and a net weight of 1.800 kg, provisionally valued at Rs 1.36 crore which was concealed in an innerwear and kept inside the bag.


In his confessional statement, the private airport staff admitted that the gold was handed over to him by the transit passenger, who had been under surveillance by AIU officers.

The airport private staff and the transit passenger were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

