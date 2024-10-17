Sources said that a security drill was done at the Mumbai airport Terminal 1 on Wednesday while a drill at Terminal 2 took place on Thursday afternoon

Security drill at Mumbai airport on Thursday

Mumbai airport conducted security drills at Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 days after threats were received to multiple flights, sources said.

A wave of hoax bomb threats to Indian flights has been continuing and a total of 18 bomb threats has been so far received by different domestic and international airlines, forcing several flights to divert, delay, or make emergency landings.

The threats were reportedly made through a social media platform.

Multiple authorities are investigating the matter.

Vistara Frankfurt-Mumbai flight receives bomb threat

On Wednesday, a Mumbai-bound Vistara flight with 147 persons on board made an emergency landing in Mumbai upon its arrival from Frankfurt in Germany following a bomb threat to the aircraft, sources said.

The Boeing 787 aircraft was immediately taken to the isolation bay for mandatory security checks, according to the source.

"Vistara Frankfurt flight, which had departed for Mumbai from Frankfurt on Tuesday at 8.20 pm (local time) made an emergency landing here at around 7.45 am on Wednesday," a source said.

In an official statement, the airline said that the Vistara flight UK 028 received a security threat via social media and that the flight was taken to isolation bay as soon as it landed at Mumbai airport.

“Vistara flight UK 028 operating from Frankfurt to Mumbai on 16 October 2024 was subject to a security threat received on social media. As per protocol, all relevant authorities were immediately informed. The aircraft safely landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai and was taken to the isolation bay where all customers were disembarked. We are fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks. At Vistara, the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft is of utmost importance to us," a Visatra Spokesperson said.

A Mumbai to Delhi IndiGo flight was diverted to Gujarat's Ahmedabad following a security threat, the officials said, as more flights on Wednesday continued to receive bomb threats.

The IndiGo flight 6E 651 was isolated upon landing, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew on board.

In an official statement, IndiGo airlines said, "Flight 6E 651, operating from Mumbai to Delhi, was redirected to Ahmedabad due to a security-related alert. The aircraft was isolated, and all passengers were safely disembarked. Ensuring the safety and security of our customers and crew remains paramount in all facets of our operations. We worked closely with the relevant authorities, and standard operating procedures were followed. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this situation may have caused our customers and appreciate their understanding."

Another IndiGo flight, 6E 074 from Riyadh to Mumbai also received a bomb threat following which the flight was diverted to Muscat in Oman.

(with inputs from Ranjeet Jadhav and Prasun Choudhari)