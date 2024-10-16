Nine more hoax calls on Wednesday have airlines, security agencies in a tizzy

SpiceJet aircraft parked at the Mumbai airport after a bomb threat was issued. Pic/Rane Ashish

The wave of bomb threats to Indian flights continued for a third day running, with a new trend emerging in how these threats are communicated. A total of 18 bomb threats targeted various airlines, forcing several flights to divert, delay, or make emergency landings. Unlike previous incidents, where hoax phone calls were made, the recent threats were issued via social media, often from unverified accounts—a shift in tactics by those behind these disruptions. Mumbai police detained one minor for making three bomb threats on October 14.