Updated on: 08 April,2025 08:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) was launched by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Minister for Disaster Management Girish Mahajan

The project was completed in 100 days, the officials said

Maharashtra government on Tuesday launched the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) at Mantralaya in Mumbai, an official press statement said.


The SEOC was launched by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Minister for Disaster Management Girish Mahajan, along with other senior officials in collaboration with Palladium India.


The project was completed in 100 days, the officials said, adding that it marks a major achievement in the state’s efforts to enhance emergency response.


Amit Patjoshi, CEO, Palladium India, said, “The SEOC marks a significant shift in how disaster risk governance is envisioned and executed in India. By embedding advanced geospatial analytics, real-time data, and AI-driven decision-making into government operations, Maharashtra is setting a benchmark for integrated disaster resilience. Palladium is honoured to partner with the government of Maharashtra to enable this sector-transforming innovation that will protect lives, assets, and livelihoods more effectively and equitably.”

Ajit Pawar also inaugurated the ‘Aapatti Sahayak’ mobile app, a citizen-focused disaster communication tool that allows users to send SOS alerts, upload photos/videos, and receive location-based early warnings.

Meanwhile, Girish Mahajan unveiled the Geo-Decision Support System (Geo-DSS), which includes a situational dashboard, a climate and hazard database, and a risk and vulnerability database.

An official statement said that the system integrates with the CAP Sachet and Cell broadcasting system, enabling quick dissemination of vital information to the public for actions in response to floods, earthquakes, forest fires, etc.

To support training and capacity building in disaster management, the Maharashtra government has announced the establishment of a State Institute of Disaster Management (SIDM) which will focus on training, research, and innovation in disaster management, the statement said.

It said that under the World Bank-supported Maharashtra Resilience Development Program (MRDP), 34 District Emergency Operations Centers (DEOCs) and three Municipal Corporations will be upgraded to strengthen disaster management across the state. These DEOCs will be integrated with the SEOC using the Integrated Emergency Management System (IEMS) and Disaster Resilient Network protocols.

Key Features of the SEOC:

- Includes LED video walls, audio-visual conferencing, multi-channel call centre solutions, VHF/UHF radios, satellite phones, and HAM radios.

- Coordinates state, district, and national emergency networks in real-time.

- Geo-DSS (Geospatial Decision Support System): Uses real-time data from various agencies like IMD, INCOIS, and NRSC, with AI/ML for predictive planning.

- Seamless integration with ERSS 112 (Police Emergency Response System) for uninterrupted communication.

- Unified GIS-based dashboard: Displays early warning alerts, vulnerability mapping, and threat monitoring.

- Emergency Support Function (ESF) desks: Dedicated desks for NDRF, SDRF, police, fire, health, and other critical departments.

