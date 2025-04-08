Breaking News
Meta changes rules, kids under 16 will not be allowed to livestream on Instagram without parental consent

Updated on: 08 April,2025 07:46 PM IST  |  London
The social media company also said it was extending safeguards for users under 18 to Facebook and Messenger

Meta launched its teen account program for Instagram in September to give parents more options to supervise their children's online activity. File Pic/AFP

Instagram users under 16 will not be able to livestream or unblur nudity in direct messages they've received without parental approval, owner Meta Platforms said Tuesday as it widened its safety measures for teenagers.


The social media company also said it was extending safeguards for users under 18 to Facebook and Messenger.


Meta launched its teen account program for Instagram in September to give parents more options to supervise their children's online activity amid a growing backlash against how social media affects the lives of young people.


The latest changes will roll out first to users in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia, before going out to global users in the following months.

Under the changes, teens under 16 are blocked from using Instagram Live unless parents give permission. They also need permission to 'turn off our feature that blurs images containing suspected nudity' in direct messages, Meta said in a blog post.

In another major update, Meta said it's extending the teen account safeguards to its Facebook and Messenger platforms.

These will include protections already in place for teen Instagram users, including setting teen accounts to private by default, blocking private messages from strangers, strict limits on sensitive content like fight videos, reminders to get off the app after 60 minutes and notifications that are halted during bedtime hours.

"Teen Accounts on Facebook and Messenger will offer similar, automatic protections to limit inappropriate content and unwanted contact, as well as ways to ensure teens' time is well spent," Meta said.

The company said at least 54 million teen accounts have been set up since the program launched in September.

