The Mumbai Customs on Monday said that it has seized 5 kilograms of marijuana at airport that was hidden in food packets and wrapped in gift paper.

The officials said that one person was held in connection with the matter.

An official statement stated that the officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) made a significant drug bust when they intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok. They seized over 5 kilograms of marijuana, estimated to be worth Rs 5.07 crores.

The officers at Mumbai Airport demonstrated exceptional vigilance showcasing the effectiveness of their profiling and surveillance efforts, it said.

The purported marijuana also called as ganja was concealed in food packets and boxes wrapped with gift wrappers which were placed inside the trolley bag carried by the passenger. One person was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985, the statement said.

"Mumbai airport continues to exemplify stringent security measures, ensuring the safety and well-being of all passengers by thwarting illegal activities," the statement said.