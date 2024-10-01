The contraband was concealed, packed in vacuum-sealed packets and hidden within food packets inside a trolley bag carried by the passenger, the customs department said

The seized consignment

Listen to this article Mumbai Customs seize Rs 1.34 crore worth of ganja at airport, passenger held x 00:00

Mumbai Customs on Tuesday said that it has seized over Rs 1 crore worth of ganja at the city airport and arrested a passenger in connection with the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official statement the customs department said that the Airport Commissionerate in Mumbai intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok on September 30, seizing 1,346 grams of suspected ganja (marijuana) valued at approximately Rs 1.34 crore.

The contraband was concealed, packed in vacuum-sealed packets and hidden within food packets inside a trolley bag carried by the passenger, the customs department said.

The diligent effort culminated in the arrest of the passenger under the NDPS Act, 1985, for possession and attempted smuggling of narcotic substance, it said.

"The Airport Commissionerate remains committed to maintaining stringent security measures and ensuring the safety and well-being of the citizens by curbing such illegal activities," the Mumbai Customs said.