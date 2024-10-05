Breaking News
Two weeks on, just 43,000 cars use the Mumbai Coastal Road
Mumbai: After 3-year wait, you can now zip from Kalina to BKC in 2 mins flat
Mumbai local train update: New suburban railway timetables aim to ease congestion and expand services
Mumbai: Delisle Road bridge footpath work begins
Mumbai airport runway to be closed for maintenance on October 17
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 36 cr to resurface Eastern Express Highway
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Customs seize gold and US dollars at airport two held

Mumbai Customs seize gold and US dollars at airport, two held

Updated on: 05 October,2024 04:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The Mumbai Customs said that 1.165 kg of gold valued at approximately Rs 84 lakh and foreign currency worth Rs 63.98 lakh in two separate cases has been seized

Mumbai Customs seize gold and US dollars at airport, two held

The seized US dollars and gold. Pic/customs

Listen to this article
Mumbai Customs seize gold and US dollars at airport, two held
x
00:00

Mumbai Customs o Saturday said that it has seized gold and US dollars at city airport and arrested two people in connection with the seizures.


In an official statement, the Mumbai Customs said that on the intervening night of October 4-5, the officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) in Mumbai, made a significant seizure of 1.165 kg of gold valued at approximately Rs 84 lakh and foreign currency worth Rs 63.98 lakh in two separate cases.


It said, the officials intercepted two passengers who were found attempting to smuggle the illicit goods. One of the passengers, arriving from Dubai, was found concealing four crude gold bangles and a chain pendant on their body. The total weight of the recovered gold items was 1,165 grams, with a market value of Rs 84,46,506.


The statement further said that the second passenger, who was preparing to depart for Bangkok, was apprehended after officials received actionable intelligence. Upon inspection, foreign currency amounting to US dollars 77,000 (equivalent to Rs 63.98 lakh) was discovered concealed within the hollow telescopic handle of their trolley bag and inside their cabin baggage.

"Both passengers were arrested and further investigations are underway," the Mumbai Customs said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai customs mumbai airport mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK