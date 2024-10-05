The Mumbai Customs said that 1.165 kg of gold valued at approximately Rs 84 lakh and foreign currency worth Rs 63.98 lakh in two separate cases has been seized

Mumbai Customs o Saturday said that it has seized gold and US dollars at city airport and arrested two people in connection with the seizures.

In an official statement, the Mumbai Customs said that on the intervening night of October 4-5, the officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) in Mumbai, made a significant seizure of 1.165 kg of gold valued at approximately Rs 84 lakh and foreign currency worth Rs 63.98 lakh in two separate cases.

It said, the officials intercepted two passengers who were found attempting to smuggle the illicit goods. One of the passengers, arriving from Dubai, was found concealing four crude gold bangles and a chain pendant on their body. The total weight of the recovered gold items was 1,165 grams, with a market value of Rs 84,46,506.

The statement further said that the second passenger, who was preparing to depart for Bangkok, was apprehended after officials received actionable intelligence. Upon inspection, foreign currency amounting to US dollars 77,000 (equivalent to Rs 63.98 lakh) was discovered concealed within the hollow telescopic handle of their trolley bag and inside their cabin baggage.

"Both passengers were arrested and further investigations are underway," the Mumbai Customs said.