PSG have endless possibilities in middle and attack: Enrique

Updated on: 16 August,2024 08:20 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

PSG begin life without Mbappe against Le Havre in the opening match of the Ligue 1 campaign on Friday

Coach Luis Enrique

Coach Luis Enrique says his Paris Saint-Germain team have a “range of possibilities” following the departure of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid as they prepare for the start of the new season. PSG begin life without Mbappe against Le Havre in the opening match of the Ligue 1 campaign on Friday.


Also Read: Praggnanandhaa finishes last in rapid section



“This year in the team—and it’s quite rare— there are players capable of playing in many positions, Lee [Kang-In], [Marco] Asensio, Warren Zaire-Emery, I have endless possibilities in the middle and in attack, that’s my difficulty,” the former Barcelona boss told a pre-match press conference on Thursday.


Paris St Germain Kylian Mbappe real madrid sports news football

