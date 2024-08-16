PSG have endless possibilities in middle and attack: Enrique

PSG begin life without Mbappe against Le Havre in the opening match of the Ligue 1 campaign on Friday

Coach Luis Enrique

Coach Luis Enrique says his Paris Saint-Germain team have a “range of possibilities” following the departure of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid as they prepare for the start of the new season. PSG begin life without Mbappe against Le Havre in the opening match of the Ligue 1 campaign on Friday.

“This year in the team—and it’s quite rare— there are players capable of playing in many positions, Lee [Kang-In], [Marco] Asensio, Warren Zaire-Emery, I have endless possibilities in the middle and in attack, that’s my difficulty,” the former Barcelona boss told a pre-match press conference on Thursday.

