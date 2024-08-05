Barcelona defeat Madrid 2-1 in El Clasico friendly

Following the restart, Ancelotti’s side began to cause problems in their opponents’ area

Spanish giants Real Madrid and FC Barcelona’s preparations for the season continue as Barcelona defeated Madrid 2-1 at the MetLife Stadium in the friendly.

Following the restart, Ancelotti’s side began to cause problems in their opponents’ area.

As Real Madrid dominated, Barcelona took the lead four minutes later, when Lewandowski’s deflected shot was headed into the net by Pau Victor.

Victor scored again from just inside the six-yard box. Nico Paz netted for Real.

