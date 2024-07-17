Luka Modric extends contract with Real Madrid until 2025

Representing Real Madrid in 534 matches, Luka Modric has scored 39 goals. Playing for Croatia, the midfielder has played 178 matches and holds the all-time record for international caps

Luka Modric (Pic: File Pic)

Real Madrid on Wednesday announced that midfielder Luka Modric has agreed to extend his contract until 2025.

Los Blancos had a stupendous season last year after they won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League (UCL) all in one season.

Representing Real Madrid in 534 matches, Luka Modric has scored 39 goals. Playing for Croatia, the midfielder has played 178 matches and holds the all-time record for international caps.

Real Madrid released a statement to confirm the extension of Modric's contract.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Luka Modric have agreed to extend the contract of our captain, who will be linked to the club until 30 June 2025. Modric arrived at Real Madrid in 2012, and in his twelve seasons representing our shirt he has become a Real Madrid and world football legend," the statement from the club stated.

"He has won 26 titles with Real Madrid: 6 Champions Leagues, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 Ligas, 2 Copas del Rey and 5 Spanish Super Cups. Modric is one of only five players to have won 6 European Cups and has the most titles in the history of our club," it added.

"On an individual level, Modric won the Ballon d'Or, the FIFA Player of the Year Award and was named UEFA Player of the Year in 2018. He has been part of the FIFA FIFPro World XI 6 times and has been voted the Champions League's Best Midfielder twice. He has won 1 Ballon d'Or and 1 Silver Ball at the Club World Cup. With the Croatian national team, he won the Golden Ball at the 2018 World Cup and the Bronze Ball at the 2022 World Cup," it further added.

On Tuesday, French football star Kylian Mbappe was welcomed by Real Madrid in front of a fully-packed Santigo Bernabeu Stadium.

Mbappe will be wearing jersey number nine with the iconic club. Thousands of club supporters thronged to the stadium to witness the official unveiling of the new 'Galactico' Mbappe. Also present at the ceremony was the French and Real Madrid football icon Zinedine Zidane, who made a surprise appearance.

(With ANI Inputs)