After years of trying to sign a young player, Real Madrid finalized the deal with Kylian Mbappe in June when he decided to opt out from Paris Saint-German. Kylian Mbappe played club football only for French teams first at Monaco before joining PSG, the club in which he played for seven seasons

Kylian Mbappe (Pic: Screegrab/X/@realmadrid)

Listen to this article Real Madrid fans welcome Kylian Mbappe at packed Santiago Bernabeu x 00:00

Kylian Mbappe fulfilling his childhood dream finally wore the Real Madrid jersey in Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Approximately 80,000 fans were present at the Bernabeu Stadium to welcome Kylian Mbappe.

ADVERTISEMENT

After signing a five-year contract with the Real Madrid club alongside president Florentino Perez, Kylian Mbappe went on to the stage which led the crowd to cheer louder.

Wearing the No. 9 jersey, Mbappé smiled broadly and waved to the fans who chanted his name, then embraced Pérez and former Madrid player and coach Zinedine Zidane, who invited Mbappé to visit the Spanish club for the first time when he was just a teenager.

Also Read: Clay in French Open, grass in Wimbeldon and clay Again for Paris Olympics 2024; tennis players never had it so tough

"It's incredible day for me," Kylian Mbappé told the crowd, in Spanish. Since being a kid I dreamed about playing for Madrid and today I'm here. It means a lot to me."

Mbappé's relatives, club officials and several former players were on the stage at the Bernabeu, which had its roof closed for the midday ceremony in the Spanish capital. Kids linked to Mbappé's foundation were also on hand.

The record-15 European Cups won by Madrid were also on display on the stage where Mbappé was introduced.

The message Welcome, Mbappé was shown on the large video boards at the newly revamped Bernabeu. Some of the club's most iconic moments were also shown while the song Nessun Dorma was played on the loudspeakers.

During the event, Kylian Mbappe's childhood images of him wearing Real Madrid's jersey and posing alongside former club star Cristiano Ronaldo were also displayed.

Pérez called Mbappé's presentation a "historic act" for the club. Today we welcome an exceptional player who today is fulfilling his childhood dream, Pérez said. Today you are here because it's something that you wanted. Thank you for making a great effort to be able to wear this white jersey.

Kylian Mbappe's inclusion in the team came after France lost the semi-finals of the Euro 2024 against Spain.

After years of trying to sign a young player, Real Madrid finalized the deal with Kylian Mbappe in June when he decided to opt out from Paris Saint-German.

Earlier, Kylian Mbappe played club football only for French teams first at Monaco before joining PSG, the club in which he played for seven seasons.

Pérez made signing Mbappé a strategic club priority since the powerhouse failed to lock him up when he visited the club's facilities at age 14 and instead joined Monaco's youth academy.

In 2021, Madrid was rejected after offering PSG a bid of 180 million euros, the same amount PSG paid Monaco for a teenage Mbappé years earlier.

(With AP Inputs)