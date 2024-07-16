Nearly 80,000 fans were in hand at the Bernabeu to welcome the 25-year-old France star during his official presentation as the club's newest player

Kylian Mbappe (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article 'I will give my all,' says Mbappe at Real Madrid unveiling x 00:00

Kylian Mbappe finally put on a Real Madrid jersey on Tuesday, fulfilling his childhood dream in front of a packed Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Nearly 80,000 fans were in hand at the Bernabeu to welcome the 25-year-old France star during his official presentation as the club's newest player.

ADVERTISEMENT

After signing his five-year contract with the Spanish powerhouse alongside club president Florentino Pérez, Mbappe entered the stage set up at the Bernabeu to loud cheers by the Madrid fans.

Wearing the No. 9 jersey, Mbappe smiled broadly and waved to the fans who chanted his name, then embraced Pérez and former Madrid player and coach Zinedine Zidane, who invited Mbappe to visit the Spanish club for the first time when he was just a teenager.

The striker was handed a No. 9 shirt by club president Florentino Perez.

"Wow," Mbappe said in Spanish to thousands of fans gathered at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. "For years I've dreamed of playing for Real Madrid and today my dream has come true," said the 25-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain player.

"I'm a happy boy. I'm going to give my life for this club." Although his new teammates began training on Monday, the striker, who captained France during the Euros, will have a few more days off before kicking off his season in the Spanish capital.

Also Read: Watch these titans

Mbappe's relatives, club officials and several former players were by the stage at the Bernabeu, which had its roof closed for the midday ceremony in the Spanish capital. Kids linked to Mbappe's foundation were also on hand.

The record-15 European Cups won by Madrid were also on display on the stage where Mbappe was introduced.

The message 'Welcome, Mbappe' was shown on the large video boards at the newly revamped Bernabeu. Some of the club's most iconic moments were also shown while the song 'Nessun Dorma' was played on the loudspeakers.

Images of Mbappe's career were also displayed, as well as photos including Mbappe wearing Madrid's uniform as a kid and posing alongside former club star Cristiano Ronaldo.

(With agency inputs)