Watch these titans

In a showdown of superstar captains tonight, France’s Kylian Mbappe will be looking to overcome the challenges of a broken nose while Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo will want to convert his pre-quarterfinal tears into cheers

Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo. Pics/Getty Images

France and Portugal renew their European Championship rivalry on Friday in a quarter-final showdown in which almost all of the focus will be on the two captains, Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The last-eight encounter in Hamburg brings together two of the most-fancied nations coming into Euro 2024, but two teams who have not completely convinced so far in Germany. France have reached a sixth quarter-final in the last seven major tournaments despite not one of their players scoring a goal in open play.

Les Bleus have netted only three times in four games, with one a penalty by Mbappe and the other two coming from own goals, including Jan Vertonghen’s which allowed them to beat Belgium 1-0 in the last 16.

Mbappe has been hindered by the broken nose he suffered in France’s first match against Austria which forced him to miss the goalless draw with the Netherlands. “I don’t think any of us have made enough of the fact he broke his nose. It is not an excuse, but he was traumatised by the collision,” France assistant coach Guy Stephan said on Wednesday.

“It is not easy to play with a mask on,” he said.

Meanwhile Portugal reached this stage having needed a shoot-out to beat Slovenia following a goalless 120 minutes. Goalkeeper Diogo Costa ended up being their hero by saving all three of Slovenia’s efforts from the spot, but the game will also be remembered for Ronaldo’s tears after he had a penalty saved in extra time.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said: “Those emotions are incredible for someone who has won and experienced everything,” Martinez said. “He doesn’t need to care that much. That is why I thank him for being the way he is. We are a united group of players and that gave us more strength, so much so that Diogo went on to save the three penalties,” Portugal defender Nuno Mendes said of Ronaldo’s tears.

