Kroos confident Germany can emerge Euro champs

After a series of poor performances at major tournaments, the most decorated nation in European football history are again confident of a deep run

Toni Kroos

Host nation Germany face Spain in Friday’s Euro 2024 quarter final in Stuttgart riding a wave of belief not seen in the proud football nation for almost a decade.

After a series of poor performances at major tournaments, the most decorated nation in European football history are again confident of a deep run. Germany veteran and 2014 World Cup winner Toni Kroos said on Wednesday, “The goal is to win the tournament. We want to go a lot further and in the dressing room we are very convinced we will achieve that.” The bold stance is a far cry from nine months ago, when Hansi Flick became the first coach sacked in Germany history after a 4-1 demolition by Japan in Wolfsburg. His replacement Julian Nagelsmann only won one of his first four games in charge, but in March laid the groundwork for a successful Euro run.

Nagelsmann made 11 changes to the squad, bringing in players from eventual Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen and surprise runners-up Stuttgart, while axing several big names. But Nagelsmann’s most crucial step was bringing back Kroos, who had stepped down from international football in 2021. The midfielder has excelled in what will be his final tournament before retiring from football completely. The clash between the tournament’s two most impressive teams—and the only sides to have won three Euros titles—would be a marquee matchup for the final in Berlin.

