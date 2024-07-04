Zimbabwe had earlier appointed Justin Sammons as head coach and Dion Ebrahim as the batting coach. Langeveldt has been part of the South Africa coaching team in two stints and also serves as the bowling coach of the IPL franchise Punjab Kings

Charl Langeveldt

Listen to this article Zimbabwe name Charl Langeveldt as bowling coach ahead of T20Is v India x 00:00

Ahead of the five-match T20I series against India, Zimbabwe have appointed former South Africa fast-bowler Charl Langeveldt as their new bowling coach.

Also Read: Fans and frolic!

ADVERTISEMENT

Zimbabwe had earlier appointed Justin Sammons as head coach and Dion Ebrahim as the batting coach. Langeveldt has been part of the South Africa coaching team in two stints and also serves as the bowling coach of the IPL franchise Punjab Kings.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) said in a statement that the appointments were in line with the recommendations made by the Mhishi Committee of Inquiry that was established to probe the team’s failure to qualify for the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which led to the resignation of Dave Houghton as head coach.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever