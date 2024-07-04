Breaking News
Zimbabwe name Charl Langeveldt as bowling coach ahead of T20Is v India

Zimbabwe name Charl Langeveldt as bowling coach ahead of T20Is v India

Updated on: 05 July,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Harare
Zimbabwe had earlier appointed Justin Sammons as head coach and Dion Ebrahim as the batting coach. Langeveldt has been part of the South Africa coaching team in two stints and also serves as the bowling coach of the IPL franchise Punjab Kings

Charl Langeveldt

Ahead of the five-match T20I series against India, Zimbabwe have appointed former South Africa fast-bowler Charl Langeveldt as their new bowling coach.


Zimbabwe had earlier appointed Justin Sammons as head coach and Dion Ebrahim as the batting coach. Langeveldt has been part of the South Africa coaching team in two stints and also serves as the bowling coach of the IPL franchise Punjab Kings. 


Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) said in a statement that the appointments were in line with the recommendations made by the Mhishi Committee of Inquiry that was established to probe the team’s failure to qualify for the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which led to the resignation of Dave Houghton as head coach.

